Residents trying to recover after apartment building fire in Pine Hill, NJ

PINE HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Residents are struggling to get by after losing almost everything in a weekend apartment building fire in Camden County.

Fire destroyed nine apartments and damaged seven others on West Branch Avenue in Pine Hill late Friday night.

Investigators believe a discarded cigarette sparked the inferno.

The Red Cross gave financial aid to the 23 residents impacted. That funding went only so far and has dried up.

Bobby Williams, a father of six, did not have renters' insurance.

"I didn't expect to come home and my crib is up in flames, and me not having nothing but this brown bag," Williams said. "I don't know what to do."

Resident Tianna Ward said they are all relying on each other.

"Nowhere to go, trying to scrape up money just to get food. A lot of us had personal items, like our wallets, money, cash, things that burned up," Tianna Ward said.

Volunteers of America offered some assistance.

If you want to lend aid, the Helping Hands Outreach Program has set up a Facebook link. You can also call 856-562-6840.

Fire officials said no injuries were reported, and smoke detectors were actively sounding during the time of the fire.