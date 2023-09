Bucks County native Pink prepares to hit the stage in South Philadelphia

Pink will be joined by special guests Brandi Carlisle, Grouplove and KidCutUp.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's time to "Get The Party Started"!

Bucks County native Pink brings her Summer Carnival Tour to South Philadelphia with shows both Monday and Tuesday night.

There's a massive banner outside the ballpark, welcoming the local pop star back home.

Pink already took a trip down memory lane while in the area.

She took her kids to Hershey Park before the shows.

There is limited seating available.