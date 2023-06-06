Like Pixar movies? Then you'll love this miniature golf course coming to Penn's Landing!

If you like Pixar movies, then you'll love a new mini golf course set to debut at Penn's Landing next month.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you love Pixar movies, then you'll love a new mini golf course set to debut at Penn's Landing next month.

It features some of your favorite characters in the world of Pixar's animated films

Pixar Putt is an immersive 18-hole miniature golf experience that pays homage to some of Disney Pixar's most legendary films from Toy Story to Coco.

Each hole has music and sound effects, specific to the Pixar character or movie. It all happens against the backdrop of Penn's Landing and the Ben Franklin Bridge

"It's not just a matter of playing through and around a statue or such. Designers did a beautiful job of capturing those iconic moments, to feel a part of the movie," said Chad Larabee, producer of sports and events at Rockefeller Studios

The courses take months to build and have been on national tours to places like Chicago, Denver and Fort Lauderdale

It arrives at the end of June and goes live on July 1.

Advance purchase of tickets are encouraged.

For more information, visit PixarPutt.com/

Pixar is owned by Disney, the parent company of 6abc.