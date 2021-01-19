FYI Philly

Pizza Anyone? New Philadelphia spots put new spins on pizza

By Timothy Walton
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pizza is having a pandemic moment. It's always been a staple food in Philadelphia but during the pandemic, it seems to be even more popular.

Four new spots have opened recently offering takeout and delivery options, each with its own spin on the menu.

Pizza in Style has created its own special dough using imported flour from Italy and different takes on toppings.

Eeva is an extension of coffee roaster Reanimator's Kensington space. The wood-fired oven is used to cook the pizza and create a warm all-day space for the neighborhood.

Benny Casanova's is the brainchild of celebrity chef Franklin Becker, featuring Sicilian style pizza and arancini.

Down North is part pizza, part mission-based restaurant. Chef Kurt Evans has focused the restaurant on Detroit style pizza and hiring employees who have been formerly incarcerated.

Known as a "chef-tivist" Kurt hopes his new space will be a turning point in the fight against recidivism.


Down North Pizza | Instagram
2804 West Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19132

Pizza In Style | Facebook | Instagram
1735 Market Street Concourse level, Market Street Entrance, Philadelphia, PA 19103

eeva | Facebook | Instagram
310 Master Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122

Benny Casanova's | Facebook | Instagram
3300 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104
