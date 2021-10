PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After pandemic delays, Philadelphia is finally getting ready to enact the plastic bag ban passed in 2019.But it will be a slow rollout, officials say.The legislation will be implemented starting Thursday, July 1.Businesses have until April 1, 2022, to comply.After that they will be fined.Environmental advocates say Philadelphia uses close to 1 billion single-use plastic bags every year.The city will use the next nine months as a warning period.Business owners are encouraged to start phasing out their single-use plastic bag supply now and post signs to notify customers.