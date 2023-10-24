Bell stolen from N.J. fire dept. found heavily damaged; 2 charged

Officials say the bell weighs a few hundred pounds, and they used a front-end loader to move it to the other side of the building.

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A historic bell that was stolen from the Pleasantville, New Jersey fire Department has been recovered, and two men are now facing charges.

New pictures show the bell, dating back to 1903, with cracks and scratches on it.

Police say portions of it were recovered after they served a search warrant on Monday.

The bell was reported missing last Tuesday.

Police say 61-year-old John Jordan and 44-year-old Joseph Redd are charged with theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.

The fire department says it is working to get the bell repaired.

The historic bell had disappeared from the Pleasantville Fire Department last week. It is the department's original bell, cast by the Buckeye Bell Foundry.

Battalion Chief Eric Moran said the bell weighs a few hundred pounds and they had to use a front-end loader just to move it to the other side of the building.

First responders had feared it was stolen to be sold for scrap since it is made of bronze.

The portion of the bell that was already removed was returned by an unidentified citizen to the Pleasantville Fire Department.