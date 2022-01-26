death investigation

Body of missing 19-year-old found in Pleasantville, NJ

Police say the body of 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman was found in the marsh off Delilah Road in Pleasantville.
By Jillian Mele
EMBED <>More Videos

Man found dead after going missing in South Jersey

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A missing 19-year-old man who was last seen leaving a South Jersey strip club was found dead on Tuesday.

Police say the body of 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman was found around 9 a.m. in the marsh off Delilah Road in Pleasantville.

He was last seen at Centerfolds Cabaret with two friends when police say he left on foot by himself in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Right now, police and family say they don't know what led to his death, but there was an altercation prior to Guzman leaving the area of the club and walking down Delilah Road.



Police say as of now, there is no foul play suspected and that the two friends who were Guzman are cooperating with the investigation.

An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death.

Meanwhile, Mayren-Guzman's family gathered outside of the club on Tuesday. They marched to the police department where they demanded answers so that they can get closure.

Guzman is being remembered as someone who played soccer, enjoyed going to the gym and always liked to joke around.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call 609-641-6100.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pleasantvillemissing mandeath investigationbody found
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Cause of death revealed for 23-year-old woman found dead after date
Family demands justice after 23-year-old woman found dead after date
'So much deceit': Brother of Lori Vallow speaks out on family divide
Woman found in Bucks County park may have been killed in Philly: DA
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia police officer speaks out on son's murder
Parents share story of infant's day care abuse to help others
AccuWeather: Arctic winds first, snow to follow
Mask mandate temporarily reinstated for Perkiomen Valley schools
Delaware State rep. charged with 2 shoplifting incidents
How to get free N95 masks from pharmacies, community health centers
2nd NYPD officer dies days after Harlem shooting
Show More
Main Line home burglary caught on video
COVID-19 detected in 2 deer in NJ
City files noise pollution violation for South Philly energy plant
NJ approves company to take bets on competitive video games
Philadelphians watch anxiously as tensions build with Russia
More TOP STORIES News