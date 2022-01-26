Body of missing 19-year-old found in Pleasantville, NJ

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A missing 19-year-old man who was last seen leaving a South Jersey strip club was found dead on Tuesday.Police say the body of 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman was found around 9 a.m. in the marsh off Delilah Road in Pleasantville.He was last seen at Centerfolds Cabaret with two friends when police say he left on foot by himself in the early hours of Sunday morning.Right now, police and family say they don't know what led to his death, but there was an altercation prior to Guzman leaving the area of the club and walking down Delilah Road.Police say as of now, there is no foul play suspected and that the two friends who were Guzman are cooperating with the investigation.An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death.Meanwhile, Mayren-Guzman's family gathered outside of the club on Tuesday. They marched to the police department where they demanded answers so that they can get closure.Guzman is being remembered as someone who played soccer, enjoyed going to the gym and always liked to joke around.Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call 609-641-6100.