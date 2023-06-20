South Jersey church vandalized for second time in matter of weeks

Surveillance video shows a man on a bike riding around the church on South New Road. Witnesses say he left behind a path of destruction.

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey church has been vandalized for the second time in a matter of weeks, resulting in thousands of dollars of damage and a police investigation.

Mount Zion Baptist Church in Pleasantville says the vandalism happened Monday morning around 10 a.m.

Surveillance video shows a man on a bike riding around the church on South New Road. Witnesses say he left behind a path of destruction.

"The actual door sounded like a big boom because it popped," said Maria Johnson-Edwards, a church administrator who was in her office as the glass started to shatter. She says even after she saw the man, he continued to throw rocks.

"I was scared. I was nervous. I was scared. So immediately after I called police, I started to call people I knew I would be safe with," she said.

Pleasantville police are investigating, but the church is getting worried that this could be a pattern.

On June 2, a vandal broke another window at the church. It was fixed just last week.

"Our mission is to liberate the world through love and so that's what we want to give out on a consistent basis," said Stacey Hamilton, an associate pastor at the church.

Rather than be angry or afraid, church leadership says it wants to help this person and the entire community.

"We're looking to start a mental health center because we understand the stresses and strain, and trauma, and grief that people are dealing with," said Hamilton.

"We love you. We love you. We are who we are. That's not going to change. We forgive you," said Johnson-Edwards.

Church leadership is hoping their congregation can help with upgrading its security system.