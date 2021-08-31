Doylestown, Pa. woman charged in deadly hit-and-run

PLUMSTEAD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Doylestown, Pennsylvania woman is facing charges after authorities say she struck and killed a man and then fled the scene over the weekend.It happened on August 28 on the 4700 block of Stump Road.Plumstead Township police say Charlotte Kleckner, 27, of Doylestown, was behind the wheel when she struck a 61-year-old Pipersville man around 12:20 a.m.The man died from his injuries.Officers located Kleckner less than a mile away from the crash, police said.She was arrested and charged with one count of accidents involving death or personal injury. Her bail was set at $25,000 unsecured.Anyone with further information on the crash is asked to call Officer Jeffrey Moffett at 215-766-8741 ext. 123.