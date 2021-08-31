hit and run

Doylestown, Pa. woman charged in deadly hit-and-run

The accident happened on August 28 on the 4700 block of Stump Road.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Doylestown, Pa. woman charged in deadly hit-and-run

PLUMSTEAD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Doylestown, Pennsylvania woman is facing charges after authorities say she struck and killed a man and then fled the scene over the weekend.

It happened on August 28 on the 4700 block of Stump Road.

Plumstead Township police say Charlotte Kleckner, 27, of Doylestown, was behind the wheel when she struck a 61-year-old Pipersville man around 12:20 a.m.

The man died from his injuries.

SEE ALSO: Lightning strike kills lifeguard, injures 7 others on New Jersey beach

Officers located Kleckner less than a mile away from the crash, police said.

She was arrested and charged with one count of accidents involving death or personal injury. Her bail was set at $25,000 unsecured.

Anyone with further information on the crash is asked to call Officer Jeffrey Moffett at 215-766-8741 ext. 123.



MORE TOP STORIES:









Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
doylestown boroughplumstead townshiphit and runaccidenthit and run accident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Berks Co. man, dog die after being struck 3 times on road: Police
Hit-and-run driver wanted for striking woman in South Philly
Iowa woman sentenced to 25 years in hate attacks on 2 kids
Family of hit-and-run victims has messages for suspect, good Samaritan
TOP STORIES
Lightning strike kills lifeguard, injures 7 others on NJ beach
Delco English teacher helps former student evacuate Afghanistan
Nearly 900 Afghan evacuees have arrived in Philly
DA: No arrests made after girl, 8, fatally shot after football game
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy Rain This Week, Flash Flood Risk
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America's longest war
California nurse with 5 children, including newborn, dies from COVID
Show More
Bucks County nonprofit uses therapy dogs to bring kids comfort
Philly teachers voice concerns about asbestos, demand action
Need an upgrade? Top tech picks for your back-to-school shopping list
Philly students get ready for the return of in-person learning
Pets rescued from Ida's path finding new homes in the Philly area
More TOP STORIES News