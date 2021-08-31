Doylestown, Pa. woman charged in deadly hit-and-run

It happened on August 28 on the 4700 block of Stump Road.
Plumstead Township police say Charlotte Kleckner, 27, of Doylestown, was behind the wheel when she struck a 61-year-old Pipersville man around 12:20 a.m.
The man died from his injuries.
Officers located Kleckner less than a mile away from the crash, police said.
She was arrested and charged with one count of accidents involving death or personal injury. Her bail was set at $25,000 unsecured.
Anyone with further information on the crash is asked to call Officer Jeffrey Moffett at 215-766-8741 ext. 123.
