Alicia Vitarelli spreads holiday joy, surprises Plymouth Meeting nurse and mother of 4

Disney's Godmothered is a film about a young godmother in training out to prove the magic of a helping hand.

Our Alicia Vitarelli had the honor of being commissioned by our parent company to give it a shot and spread some joy.

Her first assignment: one of the Morning Moms we featured right here on 6abc.

The goal: surprise her with a day of happiness.

Megan Blunt from Plymouth Meeting has earned it.

She's a nurse and a mother of four who, like so many, got through this stressful year with grace.

On Monday, Alicia channeled the spirit of Eleanor (Jillian Bell) to give Megan a little pick me up with the help of some local small businesses.

SEE ALSO: Morning Moms: Megan Blunt teaches
In today's "Morning Moms," it truly does take a village, or at least great neighbors, to ride out this pandemic together.



Through the pandemic, Megan has been leading her kids, and the neighbor's kids, through virtual learning.

"I also got laid off, our house flooded and I had quite a conundrum of things going on here," she explains. "But I'm going back to work tomorrow!"

Ahead of her first day at Einstein Medical Center, we surprised her with a pair of Clove sneakers, made right here in Philly specifically for healthcare workers.

"That's awesome," she said as Clove Founder Joe Ammon dropped off a pair at her home. "I don't have a pair of comfortable shoes. I'm super excited."

Megan loves crafting, so we added a basket of supplies from Loop and Philly pride masks for the whole family from West Mount Airy's Buddha Babe.

We also thought she could use a week's worth of prepared meals from Philly-based Home Appetit as she heads back to work.

The family was so happy we were shining a spotlight on mom.

"She's always putting other people first," said her husband Bob. "It starts with our kids, but then it goes to our neighbors, too. She's always looking to help other people."

"She takes care of me, she's very kind, amazing at cooking and beautiful," says her daughter Charlotte.

The stars of the film, Jillian Bell and Malvern's Jillian Shea Spaeder also gave her a shoutout.
society montgomery county nurses feel good
