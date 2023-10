An overturned semi truck has reduced lanes on I-476 in Plymouth Township, causing delays for commuter Monday morning.

I-476 SB lanes reduced at Chemical Road after semi truck overturns in Plymouth Township

PLYMOUTH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An overturned semi truck has reduced lanes on I-476 in Plymouth Township, causing delays for commuters Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 4:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Blue Route near Chemical Road.

A FedEx driver lost control of the tractor trailer, causing it to land on its side.

Some traffic is getting by but drivers should expect major delays as officials work to clear the roadway.

There has been no word on any injuries.