Berks County greenhouse owner hosts poinsettia show for more than 40 years

If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, the annual poinsettia show is underway in Berks County.

OLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This time of year, Dave Glick has only one plant on his mind.

"We like poinsettia, so that's what we do," says Glick.

And he grows thousands of poinsettias at Glick's Greenhouse in Oley, Pennsylvania.

"As a young child, I grew up on the farm and I loved growing plants," says Glick. "Working with something alive is just a real gift."

He opened the greenhouse in 1973 with his dad's help. Back then, he says they only grew vegetable and flower plants.

"About four or five years later, I started poinsettias. I started with 100 plants the first year," he says.

Glick says when those 100 "turned out well," they just kept increasing the number of poinsettias they grew each year.

He says they held an open house, so others could enjoy their view.

"When you have quantities of poinsettias, it just makes you feel good, and especially to get into the holiday spirit," he says.

And this year, Glick's Greenhouse is hosting its 44th annual poinsettia show.

"We grow 15,000 poinsettias," says Glick. "Now the new varieties bring a whole array of colors."

They carry varieties like Picasso, that is spreckled with color, along with Glitter, which is mostly red with white streaks.

Glick's nephew, Joe Glick, and Joe's daughter, Anna, work at the greenhouse too.

"I help manage all the different projects," says Joe Glick. "I've learned all I know from growing from my uncle."

"It's really neat to be able to see him build on these 50 years," says Dave Glick. "He and his daughter are taking it all to a whole new level."

Anna Glick designs the poinsettia show.

"I come up with the plan and everybody uses their gifts to kind of help make each display," says Anna Glick. "This year is a winter wonderland theme."

"The focal point is the poinsettias," says Joe Glick. "We kind of try to wind through as much as possible, so they can see as many plants as they can."

Anna Glick says they do try to showcase each variety of poinsettia to give people ideas of how the plants can be used to decorate for the holidays.

"There's a lot to look at," she says.

The Glicks say the show has become a holiday tradition for many families.

"It's exciting to be able to try to make sure we can keep that going," says Joe Glick.

"We get pretty proud of what we create," says Anna Glick. "It's fun to share that with people."

"It brings me great joy," says Dave Glick. "It's what it's all about."