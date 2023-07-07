Point Breeze Night Market kicks off as Philadelphia residents brace for potential heat wave

Philadelphia hasn't hit a heat wave yet, but if on Friday temperatures hit 90 degrees, a heat wave will become official.

The Sixers Stixers drum team didn't mind the steamy temperatures as they played through the event.

Drone 6 cut through the humid air on Thursday to capture images of a sweaty day for city residents.

The Action Cam was also on the scene as vendors set up for the Point Breeze Night Market, where food vendors lined the streets and entertainers took to the stage for residents to enjoy.

Tiffany Green is the owner and operator of Dillonades, a lemonade brand that was part of the Point Breeze market, and she said finding shade was the key to success.

"We have a really cool spot because we are in the shade, we have a fan but right now the wind is blowing. It feels really good," said Green.

Juanita Lowery said she came early to the event so she could beat the heat.

"The heat, it's not too bad right now, earlier it was. I went out to get lunch and it was really beaming," Lowery said about the sun.

Despite the exciting activities in Philadelphia Thursday night, many left the cities and suburbs to escape the heat down at the Jersey shore.

"It's been great. We've had the best week. Maybe one little spotty rain shower but that's it," said Sandy Serafin from Chalfont, Pennsylvania, while at a Jersey shore beach.

No matter where you go to stay cool, experts say it's important to stay safe and hydrate as the temperatures continue to climb around the area.