Dover man arrested after 131 pounds of marijuana trees found in stolen vehicle

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday after Dover police found 131 pounds of marijuana plants in a stolen vehicle.

According to police, officers found Jaquell McDonald in the 400 block of Haslet Street after being dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the area.


McDonald had about 73 grams of marijuana on him, but officers said they found an additional 131.4 pounds of marijuana plants in the car.

He was charged with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. McDonald was released on a $65,000 unsecured bond.

