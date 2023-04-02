Subject in custody after 25-hour standoff in Greenwich Township; area deemed safe for residents

Officers had initially asked people to stay away from Patterson Avenue and McDevitt Boulevard in Gibbstown.

GREENWICH TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- After a 25-hour standoff, Greenwich Township police in Gloucester County told residents the area was secured, and a subject had surrendered.

Officers had initially asked people to stay away from the area of Patterson Avenue and McDevitt Boulevard in Gibbstown on Sunday morning.

Authorities did not say what the situation was, but released the following message:

"Due to police activity on Patterson Avenue, The Greenwich Township Police Department requests residents to stay inside and not return if already out of the area until further notice. Please monitor social media for updates. Thank you."

At about 3 p.m., the police department released another message on Facebook stating the situation had been resolved.

According to the post, the standoff was held between a subject and the Greenwich Township police, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office, the Gloucester County SWAT, and New Jersey state police.

The subject surrendered to authorities without incident and was taken into custody, the post said.

Officials say the area is now safe for residents to leave and return.

The Greenwich Township Police Department said it will provide more details on the situation at a later time.

There is no word yet on any suspects or what started the standoff.