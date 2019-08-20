stabbing

Argument over social media post leads to deadly double stabbing in Brewerytown, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a social media post might have been the catalyst to a deadly stabbing in the city's Brewerytown section Monday night.

It happened near the intersection of Jefferson and North 29th streets around 11:40 p.m. Monday.

"We're getting some information that this was a fight started over social media," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police didn't have any specifics about the social media post, but witnesses said three women got into a fight over it.

A 23-year-old woman was stabbed several times, at least once in the chest. She was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

Police also found a 28-year-old woman who had been stabbed at the scene.

"She was conscious and talking," said Small. "Police took the 28-year-old to Temple Hospital where she was initially in critical condition. She was upgraded to a stable condition."

Investigators said the suspect, a 19-year-old woman who lives in the area, ran away. Police said they have gotten lots of leads to help track her down.

"(She) has been identified by name and address to police. So at this time, it's a known doer," said Small. "We know who she is. We know where she lives. We're actually talking to her family and trying to help police locate her at this time."

Witnesses also spoke with homicide detectives and police found surveillance cameras in the area that they hope will help in the investigation.
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
