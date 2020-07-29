6 arrested for vandalizing police vehicles during May 30 unrest in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Six people were charged Wednesday with vandalizing and destroying police vehicles during the unrest that followed peaceful protests on May 30, police said.Luke Manning Cossman and Steven Michale Anderson, both of Levitttown; Sammy Rivera and Francisco A. Reyes, both of Philadelphia; William Joseph Besaw, of Souderton; and a juvenile from Croydon, have all been charged with criminal mischief, vandalism and theft following the incidents nearly two months ago.On May 30, at about 3:45 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police Troopers responded to Vine Street, near the intersection of Broad Street and I-676, in response to peaceful protests in the city.Police said several suspects in a large crowd became violent and started damaging two marked patrol cars that were parked on Vine Street.The suspects used a scooter, hammer, skateboards, bike locks, pry bars and other instruments to damage the vehicles, according to police.Equipment and other personal items were also stolen from inside the cars.Arrests warrants for the six suspects were obtained by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and four of the suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday.Besaw and the juvenile are currently incarcerated and the warrants for their arrests will be used as detainers, authorities said.