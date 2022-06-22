high-speed chase

Driver of stolen car leads CHP on high-speed chase near Los Angeles; 3 in custody

EMBED <>More Videos

Stolen car reaches speeds over 100 mph in wild chase through South Bay

LOS ANGELES -- The driver of a stolen SUV and two passengers were taken into custody Wednesday morning after leading California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase through multiple cities, swerving dangerously in and out of traffic while traversing freeways and surface streets.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., the suspect reached speeds of over 100 mph on the northbound 110 Freeway near Los Angeles.

No CHP patrol vehicles were seen immediately behind the vehicle. Whether the agency deliberately decided to temporarily disengage on the ground was unclear as a law enforcement helicopter followed from overhead.

As the chase made its way into Westchester, a CHP car was again seen following closely behind the suspect.

Video from AIR7 HD showed at least half a dozen CHP vehicles involved in the pursuit as it meandered through a residential area of Playa del Rey, just north of Los Angeles International Airport.

About 11:45 a.m., the vehicle came to a stop against a sidewalk as CHP officers pulled up and positioned themselves with guns drawn.

The driver and two passengers, all men, exited the SUV with their hands up and were taken into custody without incident.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiapolice chasechpcalifornia highway patrolhigh speed chaseu.s. & worldstolen car
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
HIGH-SPEED CHASE
1 in custody after stolen ambulance leads wild chase
Video: Wild chase on sparking wheels ends in foot race
Police Tesla runs low on juice during South Bay chase
Suspect shakes hands with onlookers in wild LA police chase
TOP STORIES
Some charges dropped against driver accused of killing troopers, man
Video shows suspect shooting 77-year-old man in Juniata Park
Tesla found, but driver still sought in fatal Germantown hit-and-run
Teen charged with carjacking off-duty Philly officer
Philly apartment building fire spreads to 3 homes; firefighter injured
Former NFL player, NJ native Tony Siragusa dies at 55
Saint Joe's student shot in attempted carjacking: Police
Show More
Man previously arrested in Montco now linked to South Philly assaults
Group aims to restore, explore the Cooper River
Hertz settles dozens of customer lawsuits after 6abc investigation
Missing Virginia couple last heard from sailing in the Atlantic Ocean
Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is changing its name
More TOP STORIES News