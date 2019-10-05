break-in

Police: 'Felony Lane Gang' breaking into cars at West Goshen parks

By
WEST GOSHEN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in West Goshen Township, Chester County are warning residents of numerous reports of vehicle break-ins within the past few weeks.

Authorities said the suspects are shattering car windows and removing pocketbooks and wallets left inside at Lambert Park, Bob Owens Memorial Field and West Goshen Community Park.

Women are being specifically targeted, police said.



"I leave my purse in (my car) all the time because everyone knows each other; we're all here all the time," said resident Jordan Robbins.

The incidents are being linked to an organization known as "The Felony Lane Gang" that has been striking in communities across the country.

"It's a nice suburb, you figure it's safe around here and we never really look for that kind of thing, you never even think of it," said resident Glen Fine.

Police have posted images of the suspects involved and some of their vehicles.





The break-ins are occurring across the tri-state area.

Police are urging people not to leave valuables in their vehicles.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information, you are being asked to call West Goshen police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west goshen townshiptheftpennsylvania newsbreak incar
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BREAK-IN
Man exposes himself, breaks into woman's apartment, police say
Teen died protecting younger sister during home invasion
Police investigate string of car break-ins in Robbinsville
Custom ring stolen from Philly couple on vacation in San Francisco
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9 New Jersey cities listed in 50 most miserable cities in America, report says
North Penn senior makes half-court shot at pep rally
Underage drinking sting at Main Line bar results in citations
4 homeless men attacked and killed in New York City
DA requests murder charges be dropped in Rittenhouse Square stabbing
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Cool
Woman arrested after deputies find 24 pipe bombs in her home
Show More
Students at 2 Philadelphia schools to be relocated due to asbestos
Fire damages multiple homes in Nicetown
Yorkie, left for dead, found in North Philadelphia trash can
Prosecutor: Still need "key piece" of info as Dulce search goes on
Man exposes himself, breaks into woman's apartment, police say
More TOP STORIES News