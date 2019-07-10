Police ID suspect wanted for attempted abduction in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted for an attempted abduction incident over the weekend.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on July 7 while a woman was walking her dog on the 200 block of S. 13th Street.

Police say 28-year-old Vaughn Omar Clark allegedly exited his vehicle, approached the woman and assaulted her while attempting to get her into his vehicle.

The woman was able to run away.

Police say Clark is driving a red Mitsubishi Galant with Pennsylvania tags: JTS-4065, with no hub caps on any tires.

"Possibly an Uber emblem on the passenger side front and back windshields, an object hanging from the rearview mirror and an object on the driver side front windshield," said police describe the wanted vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
