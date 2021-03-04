hit and run

Philadelphia police ID suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run in West Kensington

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified a suspect wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday.

Officials believe that 44-year-old Edward Prince, who also goes by Jamil Smith, was the driver of a minivan who struck 60-year-old Roberto Oquendo in West Kensington.

44-year-old Edward Prince, who also goes by Jamil Smith.





Prince is to be believed to have gotten out of his vehicle and looked at the victim before fleeing from the scene.

Police were called to the 3300 block of North 2nd Street just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators have identified the victim as 60-year-old Roberto Oquendo Velez.

Provided by victim's family



"My mom is suffering from this. We are all suffering. We lost a human being, our brother," said Brunilda Rodriguez, one of the victim's sisters.

Rodriguez and another sister, Rosa Oquendo, made a plea to the driver who hit him and left him to die in the middle of the street.

Police are looking for a 2001-2004 blue GMC Yukon or Denali in connection with the hit-and-run.



"You have family too. Please give yourself up and try to do what's best. Please," said Rodriguez.
"I blame the person, I don't blame my brother," said Rosa Oquendo

The sisters said their brother was deaf and non-verbal but knew the West Kensington neighborhood well.
Police said the victim lived one block from the crash scene for more than 30 years.

Neighbors said Oquendo will be missed.

"I grew up around here. He's been around all my life. He's sweet. He'd never hesitate to help people. He'd help children cross the street," said neighbor Michelle Johnson.

The victim was found in the middle of the road near speed bumps and signs warning drivers to slow down.

Several witnesses told police that Roberto Oquendo was trying to cross N. 2nd between Ontario and Westmoreland streets when the driver struck him and kept going.

"The victim was hit with so much force that he came out of both his sneakers," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
Witnesses said the vehicle dragged the victim nearly 300 feet south toward Allegheny Avenue.

The driver left the scene and then came back before leaving again, according to police.

"We're getting information that the driver of the striking vehicle may have exited the vehicle, walked up, looked at the body and then got back into the vehicle and continued southbound on 2nd Street," said Small.

Police are looking for a blue 2001-2004 GMC Yukon or Denali with a broken right headlight.

Investigators were interviewing witnesses and family members.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance video from businesses and homes in the area that may help in their investigation.

Anyone with information of Prince's whereabouts is asked to call 215-686-8477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiahit and rundeaffatal crashhit and run accident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Philadelphia police looking for hit-and-run driver that left 'family man' for dead
Man, 35, struck and killed in Philadelphia hit-and-run
South Dakota House moves to impeach AG after fatal crash
Push underway to fix epidemic of hit-and-runs in Philadelphia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden, Dems prevail as Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill
What to expect to get from the $1.9 trillion Senate stimulus
Delco man leads police on multi-state chase
COVID-19 vaccination sites: Clarification on eligibility, distribution
Embiid donating $100K All-Star winnings to Philly homeless shelters
Man struck, killed while walking along AC Expressway after crash
2 children in critical condition after Paulsboro fire
Show More
Poet Amanda Gorman says she was tailed by guard who thought of her as 'threat'
Center City apartment fire sends residents out into the cold
Woman arrested for stealing car with 1-year-old inside
Man shot 10 times outside home in Strawberry Mansion: Police
Motivation High School staff remember star student
More TOP STORIES News