Police: 21-year-old man shot, killed in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old dead Saturday in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section.The incident happened just before 2 p.m. on the 5400 block of Willow Avenue.Police say a 21-year-old man was shot once in the chest and once in the back.The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.No weapon was recovered from the scene, officials say.So far, no arrests have been made.