Man may have tried to lured teen boy in Haverford Township, police say

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Haverford Township police are working to identify a suspect they say may have tried to lure a 14-year-old into his car.

On Wednesday, investigators released a sketch of the man they're looking for in connection with the incident that happened back on September 16.

A 14-year-old told police he was at the corner of Friendship Road and Pilgrim Lane when the suspect approached him and asked him to "hop in" his car.

Police say the driver left when the 14-year-old's father began walking towards them.

Officials say there is no indication this case is connected to child luring incident reported near Cardinal Foley School last Thursday.
