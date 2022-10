The Action Cam captured a police cruiser with visible damage to it's right front passenger side.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was hospitalized after a crash in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section.

It happened just after 6 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of North 22nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Action Cam captured a police cruiser with visible damage to it's right front passenger side.

There was also another damaged vehicle nearby.

Both vehicles had their airbags deployed.

There is no word on what led to the crash or how the officer is doing.