PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police officer was injured in a crash early Monday morning in Northeast Philadelphia.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bustleton and Tyson avenues.

Police say the crash forced the police car to hit a building on the corner, trapping the officer inside.

The officer was later taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

It's not clear if anyone else was injured.