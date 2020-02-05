Philadelphia police officer injured during struggle with suspect in West Philadelphia, officials say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police report that an officer was injured during a struggle with a suspect in West Philadelphia early Wednesday.It happened around 2 a.m. on the 6200 block of Larchwood Avenue.Officials said the officer got into a struggle with a suspect and requested an assist officer call.According to police, the officer suffered minor injuries in the incident.The suspect was taken into custody by responding officers.So far there is no word on what caused the incident.