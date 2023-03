Vehicle crashes after being pursued by Delaware State Police on I-95 in Delaware County

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday on I-95 northbound between Rt. 420 and Rt. 291.

TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A chase involving a carjacking suspect ended with a crash in Tinicum Township, Delaware County.

Delaware State Police tell Action News troopers were pursuing a carjacking suspect prior to the crash.

The crash caused some delays in the northbound lane of the highway.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Further details on the carjacking have not been released.