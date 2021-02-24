Philadelphia police release new images of car wanted in deadly hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released new surveillance images of a car wanted for a deadly hit-and-run last year.Investigators believe a dark-colored sedan struck 34-year-old Olvin Martinez as he tried to cross the 4200 block of Whitaker Avenue back on October 4, 2020.Martinez died at the scene.The impact caused Martinez to be carried on the vehicle for approximately 500 feet before he fell to the roadway. The vehicle immediately fled the scene after the crash.There is no description of the operator nor a further description of the vehicleAnyone with information is encouraged to contact police by dialing 911, contacting the PPD Tipline (215-686-TIPS).