SWAT team assembles on North Philadelphia street after alleged gunman barricades self in apartment

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police established a staging area near a North Philadelphia home occupied by a suspected shooter Wednesday night.

The Action Cam captured the scene around 7:30 p.m. near 23rd Street and Ridge Avenue.

Police said it was there that the suspected shooter opened fire, grazing a 70-year-old man in the head.

Police said the alleged gunman then hid out in an apartment above a laundromat located along the 2300 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue for some time Wednesday night.

A witness described the shooter as an older black male, bald, and a thin build. At the time of the incident he was shirtless. He allegedly ran into the home or fired from the house.

SWAT units were called in. Eventually an arrest was made and a rifle was recovered, according to authorities.

The incident is under investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsswatbarricadephiladelphia policegunsgun violence
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael slams into Florida continues on to Georgia
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watches Thursday
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
Philadelphia Police officers join #MeToo movement
State officials take a tour of city's notorious stop-and-gos
Hurricane Michael damage: See the storm's aftermath in Panama City
Son of NY limo owner charged following deadly crash
Police release bodycam videos of Rowan traffic stop
Show More
Dozens of polio-like cases reported nationwide; 2 in Philadelphia
Waffle House locations close ahead of Hurricane Michael
Dow plunges more than 800 points, worst drop in 8 months
Final farewell for longtime pastor in Center City
Villanova student stabbed in 'near-death' incident near bar
More News