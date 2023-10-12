WATCH LIVE

1 dead following officer-involved shooting in Newtown Square, Delaware County

By6abc Digital Staff and Katherine Scott WPVI logo
Thursday, October 12, 2023 9:00AM
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An investigation was underway Thursday morning in Newtown Square, Delaware County after a police-involved shooting.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue.

Action News has learned the medical examiner was on the scene overnight to remove a body.

Crime scene units could be scene near a white Nissan Altima with Delaware plates. The car's passenger side door was open.

Police eventually towed the car away.

There was no word on if anyone was shot and police have not said whether there were injuries to officers.

Additional information about the incident was not made available.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.

