Teen critical after shooting near scene of reported armed robbery in Mayfair, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's Mayfair section that has left a 16 year old in critical condition.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 3500 block of Longshore Avenue.

Police said a 16-year-old male was shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said two men approached officers at the scene to report they were both robbed of their cellphones at gunpoint just a few blocks away.

Officials said the shooting victim matched a description of the robbery suspect.

According to police, a gun and a cellphone were recovered at the scene.

Police have not arrested anyone in relation to this incident at this time.
