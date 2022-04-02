Philly police vehicle transporting inmates struck on Vine Street Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police vehicle transporting inmates was hit by another car in Philadelphia.It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on the Vine Street Expressway where it merges with the Schuylkill Expressway in Fairmount.Authorities say someone rear-ended the police vehicle.Action News is told one prisoner was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.No officers were injured.No further information was released on the driver of the striking vehicle.