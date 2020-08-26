Mail-in voting: All you need to know ahead of Election Day 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's been a lot of focus this year on mail-in ballots and a lot of misinformation which may have you feeling quite confused about it all.
As you look to make plans ahead of Election Day this year which, for many, may mean voting by mail, there are some critical things to know to make your vote count.
That consists of getting the procedure down and doing it right, in order for your vote to count.
In each of the three surrounding local states, that procedure is a little bit different.
In Pennsylvania, mail-in ballots are not sent to voters automatically. That means you have to request one.
The easiest way to do it? Go to votesPA.com, check your registration, and indicate you'd like to be sent a mail ballot.
That request goes to your local county, who will then mail you the ballot directly. You must request the ballot by no later than 5 p.m. on October 27.
Once it arrives, you fill it out, and then you have to sign it.
Lastly, you can take it to the post office, or directly to your county municipal building. Completed ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on November 3.
For New Jersey, the general election on November 3 will be held overwhelmingly through the mail. That means an automatic process will be conducted.
By the first week in October, each of the state's 6.3 million voters will be getting mail-in ballots sent directly to their homes. But that means you have to register or make sure you already are as soon as possible.
Once you've filled yours out, send it back right away. But in order to be counted, they have to be postmarked by Election Day at the latest, and in the hands of county election boards by November 10.
In Delaware, the deadline to apply for mail-in ballots is October 30. You can do that at Delaware.gov, or your county's Department of Elections office.
Completed ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Election Day, otherwise, they will not count.
For a closer look at each state's requirements for mail-in voting ahead of the election, click here.
