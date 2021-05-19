Larry Krasner declares victory in Philadelphia DA primary, but votes are still being tallied

SEE ALSO: Full election results here

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As votes are still being tallied in the race for Philadelphia District Attorney, Larry Krasner has declared victory just before 11 p.m. Tuesday in the Democratic primary.The race has put the city's gun violence crisis on center stage.Voters are choosing between Larry Krasner's criminal justice reform or his opponent, Carlos Vega's campaign platform to make residents safer after almost 500 murders in the city last year.Krasner came into office four years ago with a progressive prosecution movement that prioritized freeing those who are wrongfully convicted and pursuing police misconduct.As of 11:30 p.m., the race has not been called.The winner will go on to face Chuck Peruto in the November general election.Peruto ran unopposed, securing the Republican nomination.Only a portion of the mail-in ballots were posted after the polls closed at 8 p.m. because of an equipment issue. The city commissioner's office said the "extractors" that cut open the envelopes malfunctioned and workers had to open them by hand.York, Delaware and a few other counties ran short, but state election officials said voters were able to use alternative means to cast their ballots on several proposed constitutional amendments, an open seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and other statewide and local races.Republicans in Delaware County, outside Philadelphia, asserted that polling places in many towns in the Democratic-controlled county ran out of GOP ballots, with some waiting in vain to be resupplied. Republican officials said there were long lines and that some people left without voting."This county spent millions of taxpayer dollars dollars hiring new people and buying new technology and they still can't run an election right. This was a complete failure of leadership and accountability and I'm calling on the district attorney to launch a thorough and independent investigation," Tom McGarrigle, chair of the Delaware County GOP, said in a statement to The Associated Press.He accused the county of deploying "voter suppression techniques" that harmed Republican voters.Delaware County officials pushed back strongly, confirming a ballot shortage at some polling places but asserting that no one was disenfranchised. County officials said they adhered to state rules governing how many ballots a county should order, adding that ballot shortages impacted voters of both major parties."The county regrets that some voters had longer wait times," said Jim Allen, director of the Delaware County Bureau of Elections.The administration of Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf acknowledged that polling places in several counties ran out of ballots but said the election, overall, ran smoothly.Polling places that were short of ballots "quickly took steps to supplement their supply and voting proceeded in those counties uninterrupted," Acting Secretary of State Veronica W. Degraffenreid said late Tuesday, after polls closed.Pennsylvania voters are backing a proposal to amend the state constitution to outlaw discrimination based on race and ethnicity, a question added to Tuesday's primary ballot amid worries over whether federal judges appointed by former President Donald Trump will roll back civil rights protections.The proposal had about 70% of the vote in support of it, with about 45% of precincts reporting.The question is believed to be the first time since last summer's protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis that voters in any state have decided a racial equity issue on a statewide ballot.Constitutional law professors say it will have little practical effect because courts already consider such discrimination to violate both the state and federal constitutions.But state Sen. Vince Hughes, a Democrat in Philadelphia, said he sponsored the measure in case federal anti-discrimination case law is undercut by the Republican-majority U.S. Supreme Court or federal judges appointed by Trump.It will become the state constitution's fourth equality provision, added to "all men are born equally free and independent," a protection from discrimination in exercising civil rights, and a 1971 amendment that ensures gender equality.Meanwhile, two separate questions seek to limit a governor's emergency disaster declarations and put more power in the hands of lawmakers.Republican lawmakers across the country are reeling in emergency powers that governors wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Pennsylvania is in the unique position of being the first to take the question to voters.Pennsylvania's questions, penned by Republican lawmakers, ask voters to end a declaration after 21 days and to give lawmakers the sole authority to extend it or end it at any time with a simple majority vote.Current law allows a governor to issue an emergency declaration for up to 90 days and extend it without limit. The constitution requires a two-thirds majority vote by lawmakers to end the declaration.Wolf, a Democrat, and his emergency disaster director have called the proposals reckless, political and a threat to a functioning society if it prevents a fast and wide-ranging response to increasingly complicated disasters.Republicans have accused Wolf of fear-mongering and said that the framers of the constitution never intended for a governor to hold so much power to suspend regulations, order mask-wearing and businesses and schools shut down.The Legislature did not hold hearings on the measures, and they may end up in court if voters approve them because their effect is in dispute.Republicans claim the governor cannot order shutdowns without a disaster emergency in effect. Wolf disagrees, saying a governor's authority during a public health emergency rests on separate public health law and is unaffected by the ballot questions.The Associated Press contributed to this report.