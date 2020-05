President Trump criticizes Pa. reopening plans ahead of Gov. Wolf update

The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what that entails. The Democrats are moving slowly, all over the USA, for political purposes. They would wait until November 3rd if it were up to them. Don’t play politics. Be safe, move quickly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- President Donald Trump criticized Pennsylvania's reopening plans in a tweet on Monday morning as Governor Tom Wolf was preparing to provide an update to the state.Wolf's plan has divided Pennsylvania into color-coded zones. The red zones, which includes the Philadelphia region, has the most restrictions on businesses openings and movement; some restrictions are lifted in the yellow zone; while even more are lifted for green.Parts of the central and western parts of Pennsylvania were recently moved to the yellow zone. "The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what that entails. The Democrats are moving slowly, all over the USA, for political purposes," Trump tweeted. "They would wait until November 3rd if it were up to them. Don't play politics. Be safe, move quickly!"Wolf is expected to deliver an update on the state's reopening plan at an 11:30 a.m. news conference. You can watch that live on 6abc.com.Gov. Wolf's color-coded plan:------CASESThe Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Sunday 1,295 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 56,611.The state reported an increase of 19 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 3,707 deaths in Pennsylvania. There are 227,772 patients who have tested negative to date.Of the patients who have tested positive in Pennsylvania to date the age breakdown is as follows:Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;1% are aged 13-18;Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;37% are aged 25-49;26% are aged 50-64; and28% are aged 65 or olderMost of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.In nursing and personal care homes, there are 11,645 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,645 cases among employees, for a total of 13,290 at 539 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 2,529 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.Approximately 3,759 of the total cases are in health care workers.Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 24 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening; 13 more will move to the yellow phase on May 15.