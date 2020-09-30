The latest information on how to vote in the 2020 Election

The election less than six weeks away and there's a lot of confusion regarding how to vote.What exactly is a 'naked ballot'?If you are formerly incarcerated ... can you cast a ballot?Host Matt O'Donnell discusses the latest voting information as it stands now with non-partisan Committee of Seventy President and CEOO'Donnell also talks with, President of the Urban League of Philadelphia, about the importance of filling out the 2020 Census by October 311.