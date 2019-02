EMBED >More News Videos New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has joined those vying to become the Democratic candidate for president in 2020.

EMBED >More News Videos The panel suggests four stories that warrant more attention.

Host Tamala Edwards and the Insiders discuss the federal indictments of IBEW Local Union Head Johnny Dougherty, Councilman Bobby Henon and six other union officials and the possible change in power and politics in the city of Philadelphia.Plus, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker announces a run for President!This week's panel is comprised of David Dix, Brian Tierney, Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Christine Flowers, and Larry Platt.