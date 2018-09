EMBED >More News Videos The panel pays tribute to the late Senator and discusses the Franklin & Marshall College poll results in advance of the midterms.

EMBED >More News Videos The Keystone State is pivotal as Republicans and Democrats fight for power in the midterms. Plus, three other stories that warrant more attention.

Host Monica Malpass and the Insiders discussed the continued fallout from the grand jury report on sexual abuse in the Pa. Catholic Church as Attorney General Josh Shapiro makes claims that the Vatican knew of the cover-up.Other topics include the sentencing of ex. Pa. Treasurer Rob McCord, the uptick in young registered voters in Pennsylvania and a look at the latest Franklin & Marshall College Poll ahead of election season.This week's panel is comprised of Ajay Raju, Jeff Jublirer, Donna Gentile O'Donnell and Alison Young. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on 6abc.------