caught on video

Police release new info in deadly Delaware pool party shooting

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police release new info in deadly Delaware pool party shooting

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware have identified the man killed in a shooting during a pool party over the weekend.

Authorities say 22-year-old Aaron Moore died after gunfire rang out around 1 a.m. Sunday outside of a home on Louis Court in the Salem Woods development.

The shooting also injured a 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old male. Both males are expected to survive.

SEE ALSO: Video captures burst of gunfire during deadly pool party shooting in Delaware
EMBED More News Videos

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: New video captures the burst of gunfire and the frantic moments after a deadly shooting during a pool party in Delaware.



Police announced on Tuesday that the party was interrupted by "uninvited guests" who were reportedly attending a nearby party in the Buckley community before the shooting. No arrests have been made in the case.

Neighbors describe hearing shots like fireworks and seeing more than 100 kids run out of the house.

The gunfire rang out throughout the block -- one of the bullets went through a neighbor's house and into her stairwell. She says she's lucky to be alive.

"My granddaughter is the one who came running to me and said, 'Mom-mom, that was gunshots,'" recalled Donna Votta.
Another neighbor counted at least six bullet holes in his car.

SEE ALSO: 2 dead, 12 injured after mass shooting at house party near Bridgeton, New Jersey
EMBED More News Videos

Two people were killed and another 12 others were injured in a mass shooting during a house party near Bridgeton, New Jersey.



Police say dozens of people witnessed the shooting and hope that cell phone video may lead them to the suspects.

"Detectives have also learned that a white sedan with a black stripe that fled the scene may have been struck by gunfire and sustained front end damage during the shooting," said police in a news release.

Anyone with video or information is asked to contact detective McNasby at 302-395-8110 or by email, Michael.McNasby@newcastlede.gov.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkdelawaredeadly shootingshootingcaught on videoparty
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Bodycam video captures deadly officer-involved shooting in NJ
Officer under investigation after video of confrontation surfaces
NJ man caught in racist tirade now facing nearly 2 dozen charges
Del. NAACP wants police chief to step down after controversial arrest
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News