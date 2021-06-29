Police release new info in deadly Delaware pool party shooting

Authorities say 22-year-old Aaron Moore died after gunfire rang out around 1 a.m. Sunday outside of a home on Louis Court in the Salem Woods development.
The shooting also injured a 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old male. Both males are expected to survive.
Police announced on Tuesday that the party was interrupted by "uninvited guests" who were reportedly attending a nearby party in the Buckley community before the shooting. No arrests have been made in the case.
Neighbors describe hearing shots like fireworks and seeing more than 100 kids run out of the house.
The gunfire rang out throughout the block -- one of the bullets went through a neighbor's house and into her stairwell. She says she's lucky to be alive.
"My granddaughter is the one who came running to me and said, 'Mom-mom, that was gunshots,'" recalled Donna Votta.
Another neighbor counted at least six bullet holes in his car.
Police say dozens of people witnessed the shooting and hope that cell phone video may lead them to the suspects.
"Detectives have also learned that a white sedan with a black stripe that fled the scene may have been struck by gunfire and sustained front end damage during the shooting," said police in a news release.
Anyone with video or information is asked to contact detective McNasby at 302-395-8110 or by email, Michael.McNasby@newcastlede.gov.