3 in custody after crashing stolen vehicle in Radnor

Authorities say the driver crashed the car into a tree, and all three suspects then fled.

Sunday, January 26, 2025 2:34PM
RADNOR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three people are in police custody after crashing a car that was reported stolen.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Brookside Avenue and Orchard Way in Radnor.

Authorities say the driver crashed the car into a tree, and all three suspects then fled.

Two were arrested not far from the scene.

The third got away, but was later taken into custody without incident.

