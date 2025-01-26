3 in custody after crashing stolen vehicle in Radnor

Authorities say the driver crashed the car into a tree, and all three suspects then fled.
RADNOR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three people are in police custody after crashing a car that was reported stolen.
The crash happened Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Brookside Avenue and Orchard Way in Radnor.
Two were arrested not far from the scene.
The third got away, but was later taken into custody without incident.