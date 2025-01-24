5 NJ OEM members deployed to help with California wildfire relief efforts

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- More volunteers from our area are heading to Southern California to help support disaster recovery from the wildfires.

Five personnel from the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management are deploying to Pasadena to assist with FEMA's Public Assistance Program by doing site inspections, damage assessments and filling the gaps to help citizens in need.

New Jersey State Police Lieutenant Colonel David Sierotowicz is overseeing operations.

"We don't like just to be centric to New Jersey. We see a crisis in another state, we like to lend a helping hand. We really like to be part of their community, help their community with what we've learned ourselves," said Sierotowicz.

Sierotowicz said responding to Superstorm Sandy helped the personnel become experts in federal and assistance programs, and they use their knowledge to guide others nationwide.

"We really think it's important that when communities come together, great things can happen - from devastation comes hope and comes great things," said Sierotowicz. "We appreciate the opportunity to go and help all of our partners."

They're expected to be there for 60 days.

New Jersey and Pennsylvania branches of the American Red Cross have also deployed disaster workers to help with relief efforts.

Most of the volunteers are working at shelters providing comfort, meals, and access to services.