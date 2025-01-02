6 injured, including 2 babies, after multi-alarm apartment building fire in Delaware

BEAR, Del. (WPVI) -- Six people, including two babies, were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Bear, Delaware.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the 1000 block of Woodchuck Place at the Fox Run Apartments around 2:44 p.m. Wednesday.

A 5-month-old baby girl, an 8-month-old baby boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

All were said to be in stable condition.

Fire officials say the two victims who suffered the most serious injuries were transported here to Crozer-Chester Medical Center in critical condition, including a 36-year-old man.

"Seeing something like this is very surreal. It's definitely a little gut-wrenching for everybody around here," said neighbor Dylan Corcoran.

Christiana Fire Company Chief Kevin Cowperthwait says the fire broke out in an attic space on the third floor.

He said first responders also rescued more than three pets, including a dog that was treated at the scene.

"It's just a difficult situation. I was with my family when this came in. All my kids were over to the house and just to see the people displaced on a holiday is tough situation," said Cowperthwait. "They're going to be out of their apartments for quite a while, so it's just a sad, sad day for them."

Dylan and Ellen Corcoran, who were not home at the time, say New Castle County police saved their two dogs as smoke started seeping into their unit.

A family's home surveillance camera captured the moment officers kicked down the door to save dogs that were inside an apartment, while nearly 60 firefighters extinguished the flames.

"The cops did an amazing job," Ellen said.

"It's good to know they're here so quick to help the community," said Dylan.

Officials say the strong winds helped spread the flames, and the fire went to multiple alarms before it was extinguished.

Twelve apartments were damaged and 40 people were displaced.

The dozens who are displaced started off the new year with tragedy and are now trying to determine what to do next. The Red Cross is now helping most of them.

"You see it in the news sometimes and you never really think it's going to be you and it's one of those things is this actually happening at this moment," said Ellen Corcoran.

"It's a shame. It's such a good community and we love everybody here. It's sad to see that now all these people are without a home," Dylan Corcoran added.

Action News has learned that there was at least a million dollars in damage to the complex.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.