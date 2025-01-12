The 2025 Philadelphia Auto Show Preview

Pa. Convention Center (WPVI) -- Ducis Rodgers, Alicia Vitarelli, Gray Hall and Karen Rogers host from the red carpet at this year's Black-Tie Tailgate Gala.

The "garage-majal" is packed with the latest automotive ingenuity. Camp Jeep returns with its offroad adventure. The E-Track is bigger than ever with 17 electric vehicles to test drive. You can share classic stories at Back in the Day Way. Or see how locals personalize their vehicles in Custom Alley. It's an interactive show that gets you behind the wheel.

Philadelphia Auto Show Website

Get Tickets

Before You Go - Download a Floor Plan

2025 Philadelphia Auto Show combines history with modern technology

The Philadelphia Auto Show has been a celebrated event in the city for more than a century. The 123rd edition features an expanded lineup of manufacturers, the return of Camp Jeep and the largest E-Track highlighting 17 electric vehicles to test drive.

Get behind the wheel at the Philadelphia Auto Show

The Philadelphia Auto Show gets you behind the wheel with a number of ride and drive experiences. Camp Jeep returns to the show floor after a one-year hiatus featuring a rugged course for thrill seekers and Jeep enthusiasts. The Toyota Ride and Drive puts guests on the road touring the city streets with a number of Toyota vehicles to choose from and experience.

The electric revolution continues in the auto industry

The trend towards electric vehicles continues in the auto industry. 2024 was another record year for EV sales and the lineups continue to expand with manufacturers entering the market and expanding options. Look for everything from compact cars to oversized SUVs and supercars featuring EV and hybrid engines. At the Philadelphia Auto Show you will be able to experience to feel of an electric vehicle on the E-Track. The 60,000 square foot track is the largest ever with 17 vehicles from 7 different manufacturers.

6 vehicles at the Philadelphia Auto Show shaping the automotive landscape

We rounded up 6 vehicles that are shaping the industry right now from modern innovation of an American icon to the electrification of a offroad monster. Plus, see what's new with some of the highest selling models in the United States.

6 things to see at the 2025 Philadelphia Auto Show

The beauty of the Philadelphia Auto Show is the shows within the show. One ticket gets you in the door and as you tour the floor you can find so much more. Back in the Day Way is one of the best classic collections in the country. There are Hollywood Rides, Custom Alley features aftermarket upgrades and you can see supercars and exotics all under one roof.

Local Lane lets car lovers put their passion on display

For the car enthusiasts on Local Lane in Custom Alley at the Philadelphia Auto Show it is a dream come true. These exhibitors have put passion into their vehicle with after market upgrades and fabrication that will have them riding in style and no they are able to share it with the crowds at the Auto Show.

The Industry is evolving with choices for everyone

The Philadelphia Auto Show is filled with options just like the industry it represents. There has never ben a time in the industry where consumers have so many choices. Whether you are trying to find the right propulsion system from EV, to hybrid or a traditional combustion engine there are choices. You can personalize your car with technology lighting and safety options. And there are affordable options with some tech heavy options all on the Convention Center floor.

More than Auto Dealers is the mission behind the 2025 Philadelphia Auto Show

The Philadelphia Auto Show is not just a great opportunity to see all the lates and greatest from the industry it also supports the Auto Dealers Caring for Kids Foundation which has provided nearly 700,000 new coats for kids in the Philadelphia area. The Black Tie Tailgate Gala is the preview event that kicks off the Auto Show every year and serves as a party with a purpose raising money for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Thanks Kevin Mazzucola for a great ride

Kevin Mazzucola has been the face of the Philadelphia Auto Show for nearly three decades. 2025 will be his last Auto Show as heads into retirement after helping the Auto Dealers Association grow throughout his tenure.

