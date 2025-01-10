76ers rule out Jared McCain for rest of season after knee surgery

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain will miss the rest of the season after left knee surgery last month on a torn meniscus, the team announced Thursday.

McCain, 20, spent one season at Duke before the Sixers made him their 2024 first-round draft pick. McCain was off to a fantastic start and had averaged 15.3 points in 23 games. He started eight games and was an instant fan favorite in large part due to amassing nearly 5 million followers as a TikTok sensation.

McCain earned Eastern Conference rookie of the month honors for November but complained of knee soreness after a Dec. 13 game against Indiana.

McCain was one of the few highlights for the Sixers, scoring a career-high 34 points in a loss to Cleveland in mid-November. He scored 20 or more points in eight games this season.

Injuries to Philadelphia stars Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George -- billed as the team's "Big Three" after George's offseason arrival -- have limited the trio to playing parts of only three games together. As a result, the Sixers have stumbled to a 15-20 start.

Embiid (left foot sprain), Andre Drummond (left toe sprain), Kyle Lowry (right hip strain) and KJ Martin (left foot) have all been ruled out for Friday's game against New Orleans. George is probable due to groin tightness.