Annual Memorial Day parade in Doylestown pays tribute to those who made ultimate sacrifice

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In Doylestown, a Memorial Day parade billed as one of the country's oldest honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

It's been a tradition since the 1800s.

"At one point we thought we were the oldest parade in Pennsylvania. I think there's a town in Wisconsin that finally complained. I think we're the second. Second's not bad!" said Doylestown Mayor Noni West.

Around 1,700 people, including veterans, marched along Court Street for the event on Monday.

An estimated 15,000 people lined the streets to watch.

"The six years we've lived here, we've never missed a year. We brought the baby this year. She's 12 days old. It's her first parade and she'll never miss another one," said Lauren Cole of Doylestown.

Generations of parade-goers have been paying tribute to the service men and women at this event for decades.

"My oldest is in his 40s. We've been going since he was a baby," said Vlatka Moll.

This year, Brian Rookstool switched roles from a spectator to a participant.

"I've been coming to this parade all my life, born and raised here. It's an absolutely wonderful parade," said Rookstool.

But this day is also a somber day, as people pause to remember. For retired Air Force Col. Gregory Marston, it weighs heavy.

"Memorial Day is for the real heroes. The only heroes are the people that died. I was a commander in Iraq and I had four airmen die, and this parade really is to honor them," said Ret. Col. Marston.

The parade ended at the Doylestown Cemetery, where there was a 30-minute wreath-laying ceremony to honor local fallen heroes.

A flag-raising ceremony was held prior to the parade at War Memorial Field.