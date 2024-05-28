U.S. Marshals capture 4th suspect wanted in assault of Philadelphia officer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The fourth suspect wanted in the assault of a Philadelphia police officer was captured by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say Arthur Jones, 38, was captured around 11 a.m. at a hotel on the 8800 block of Tinicum Boulevard.

Jones was wanted on charges of aggravated assault, robbery, and firearms possession, in connection with the assault that happened on May 12 in the 2100 block of Oxford Street.

Investigators say the officer, 42-year-old Eric Rodriguez, was heading home after his shift when he encountered a car blocking the intersection as an after-hours club let out.

Police say Rodriguez honked his horn, and that's when one of the suspects, 23-year-old Cian Dennis, allegedly punched Rodriguez while he was still inside his car.

Rodriguez got out and identified himself as a police officer, authorities say, and that's when Dennis allegedly pulled out a tan-colored gun and held it at his side.

There was a struggle between the officer and Dennis, and that's when 24-year-old Yusef Coleman allegedly approached Rodriguez from behind and put him in a headlock.

Coleman was armed, police say, and there was a struggle over the gun. The officer pushed the gun away and the magazine fell out.

Police say Rodriguez then fired the remaining round in the gun. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Dennis then allegedly pointed a gun at the officer and told him to drop the weapon. The officer was then beaten by multiple people and his personal gun was stolen from its holster. Police say it was later recovered.

An on-duty officer arrived at the scene and people in the crowd fled.

Coleman took off in a black BMW, police say, and struck Rodriguez's leg. Rodriguez was treated for a black eye, facial bruises, and a leg injury.

Dennis and Coleman have since been arrested, as was 24-year-old Khamil Brown.

Police have not said how Jones was involved in the assault.