Body found by creek in Atlantic County appears to be that of missing 84-year-old man

By 6abc Digital Staff
Monday, December 9, 2024 4:33PM
PORT REPUBLIC, N.J. (WPVI) -- A body found in Atlantic County, New Jersey on Monday morning appears to be that of a missing Galloway Township man.

Alan Levin, 84, was reported missing on Saturday and his vehicle was located by the Port Republic Bridge in Port Republic on Sunday afternoon.

Then, on Monday, a body was found on the bank of the Nacote Creek about a third of a mile from the bridge.

The body matches Levin's description, police said, but add that a positive identification has not yet been made.

The circumstances of Levin's disappearance remain under investigation by the Galloway Twp. Police Department and New Jersey State Police.

