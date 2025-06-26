Brad Pitt's Los Angeles home 'ransacked' by burglars: Law enforcement sources

Brad Pitt's Los Angeles home was ransacked by burglars Wednesday night, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Officers responded to the home in the Los Feliz area around 10:30 p.m. PT. Three suspects had jumped over a fence to gain entry to the yard, then broke in through a front window, sources said.

The home was "ransacked," with an unknown number of items taken, according to police. Police are investigating and will utilize any surveillance video from the home and the area.

Brad Pitt poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'F1 The Movie' on Monday, June 23, 2025, in London. Photo by Millie Turner/Invision/AP

The LAPD did not officially confirm the occupant of the home, but sources confirmed to ABC News that it was Pitt's residence.

It's unclear if the star was targeted or if, as is often the case, it was just another pricey home that was hit that happened to be his, sources said.

The actor was not home at the time; he has been publicly on the road promoting the new movie "F1."

ABC News has reached out to his representative for comment.

