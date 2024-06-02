  • Watch Now

Man killed in quadruple shooting in Cobbs Creek

Investigators are trying to figure out if anyone was targeted.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, June 2, 2024 1:32PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least one person was killed in a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood.

It happened at 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Two women and two men were taken to the hospital.

One of those victims, a 23-year-old man, was shot in the neck and did not survive.

The other three people are now in stable condition.

Investigators are trying to figure out if anyone was targeted.

So far, no arrests have been made.

