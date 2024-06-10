Description released of vehicle involved in fatal Trenton, New Jersey hit-and-run

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police have released a description of a vehicle believed to be involved in a Trenton, New Jersey hit and run that left a woman dead.

Shydasia Merrick, a 26-year-old resident of Trenton, was found lying in the 800 block of South Clinton Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 1.

Merrick died at the hospital.

On Monday, police said they now believe the vehicle that struck Merrick was a white 2019 - 2024 Toyota Rav 4.

It may be an XLE or higher trim, with a sunroom and color-keyed mirrors.

The Rav 4 will likely have damage to the driver's side, including the side view mirror and headlight, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Trenton Police Department at 609-989-4000 or text CRIMES (274637) and enter the word TPDTIPS. Tips can also be emailed to tpdtips@trentonpolice.net.